Bitcloud Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,278.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 245.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 234.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $751,744.95 and approximately $1,278.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,052.89 or 1.00248127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00035501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.95 or 0.00398691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00299925 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.61 or 0.00771370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00075865 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00034450 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,020,615 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

