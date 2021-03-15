Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $15.63 or 0.00028852 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $290.38 million and $2.41 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,187.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.09 or 0.00952414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.77 or 0.00361287 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000815 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 145.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

