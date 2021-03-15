Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0003 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $67,993.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 115.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00371800 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

