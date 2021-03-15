Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 60.5% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $71,329.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.48 or 0.00335286 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

