Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading 35.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $86,167.84 and $23.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 108.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.