Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $4,575.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00246959 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00053791 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars.

