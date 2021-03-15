BitGreen (BITG) Price Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $7,548.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

