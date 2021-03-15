BitWhite Trading 72.8% Higher Over Last Week (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 72.8% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $128,145.39 and approximately $133,182.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

Buying and Selling BitWhite

