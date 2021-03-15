Bitzeny Trading Down 62.3% This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 62.3% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $43,013.77 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.59 or 0.00363432 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003528 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003699 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.
Bitzeny Profile
Buying and Selling Bitzeny
