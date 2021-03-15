Bitzeny Trading Down 62.3% This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 62.3% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $43,013.77 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.59 or 0.00363432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000159 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.