BLAST (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 121.7% against the dollar. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $53,712.26 and approximately $37.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006288 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,667,744 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.