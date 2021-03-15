Block-Logic (BLTG) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $642,392.95 and $211.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000137 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

