Blocktix Reaches Market Capitalization of $498,374.27 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. Blocktix has a market cap of $498,374.27 and approximately $26.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Blocktix token can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocktix Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

