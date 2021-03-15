Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

