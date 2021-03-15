Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Reaches $3.63 on Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $137.95 million and $215,979.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00006452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00453474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00558307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

