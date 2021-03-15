BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLSFY shares. Citigroup raised BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

BlueScope Steel stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 718. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

