BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLSFY shares. Citigroup raised BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

BlueScope Steel stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 718. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

