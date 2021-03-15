B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Up 54.4% in February

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.