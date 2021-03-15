BM Technologies (BMTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $11.94 on Monday. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

