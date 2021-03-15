BM Technologies (BMTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $11.94 on Monday. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48.
About BM Technologies
