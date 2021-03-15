BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Decibel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,358. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.