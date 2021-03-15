BMO Capital Markets Boosts Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target to C$8.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

FEC traded up C$0.35 on Monday, hitting C$6.78. 232,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

