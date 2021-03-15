BMO Capital Markets Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$3.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVA. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.70.

Shares of TSE:NVA traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.61. 1,808,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.06. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$589.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

