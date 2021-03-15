BMO Capital Markets Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$16.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.13.

TSE POU traded down C$0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.79. 216,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.47.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

