BMO Capital Markets Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$18.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSK. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.16.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.14. 770,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3108569 earnings per share for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.