BMO Capital Markets Increases Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$4.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kelt Exploration to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.21.

Shares of KEL traded down C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.89. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$569.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

