BMO Capital Markets Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$3.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVA. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.70.

Shares of NVA traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$2.73.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

