BMO Capital Markets Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$6.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEY. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.03.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.46. The firm has a market cap of C$959.57 million and a PE ratio of -26.94. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$0.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,239.95. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,148,034.16. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,900 in the last three months.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

