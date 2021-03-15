BMO Capital Markets Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$34.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POW. TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

TSE:POW traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.38. 3,373,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,217. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The company has a current ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$17.47 and a one year high of C$32.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.69.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

