BMO Capital Markets Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$37.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.50 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.77.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,562,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,262,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.72. The firm has a market cap of C$44.19 billion and a PE ratio of -10.25. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

