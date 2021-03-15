BMO Capital Markets Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$37.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.50 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.77.

SU stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$29.02. 12,562,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,262,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$29.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.72. The company has a market cap of C$44.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

