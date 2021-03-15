BMO Capital Markets Raises Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to $35.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

OTCMKTS ITPOF traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.97. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

