BMO Capital Markets Raises Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$1.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

TSE:OBE traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.05. 175,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,141. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.