BMO Capital Markets Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$34.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on POW. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

TSE:POW traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,217. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$17.47 and a 52-week high of C$32.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.