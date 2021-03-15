BMO Capital Markets Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$33.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.91.

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,822. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$27.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,265,003.93. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

