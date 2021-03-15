BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.37 ($61.61).

BNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

EPA:BNP opened at €53.08 ($62.45) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.30.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

