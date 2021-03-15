BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 11th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
DMB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. 40,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,061. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
