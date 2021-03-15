BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 11th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

DMB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. 40,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,061. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

