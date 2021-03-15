BOLT (BOLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.66 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 75.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 158.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $676,759.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.15 or 0.00663605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00071482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025822 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00035480 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

