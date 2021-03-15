BOLT (BOLT) Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, BOLT has traded 173.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $577,815.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.39 or 0.00666546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

