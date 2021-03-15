BOMB Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $863,563.05 and $217,701.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,400.52 or 0.99770718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035041 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00076506 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001171 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003347 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,446 coins and its circulating supply is 911,658 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

