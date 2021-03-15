Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.89.

BNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at C$11,084,254.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 92,800 shares of company stock valued at $225,823.

Bonterra Energy stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.10. The company had a trading volume of 69,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,736. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.98. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.68.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.