boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

BOO stock traded up GBX 8.70 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 325 ($4.25). The company had a trading volume of 6,157,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 345.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 321.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 49.24. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In related news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

