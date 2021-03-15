BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0022

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $5,151.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00048984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00659815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00072166 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035432 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,174,028 coins and its circulating supply is 782,143,295 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

