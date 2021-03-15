Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to $47.00 at CIBC

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from $48.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.88% from the stock’s previous close.

BRLXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

BRLXF traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $32.00. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Boralex has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

