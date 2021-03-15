BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.60

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 1789099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

