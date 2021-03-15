BOScoin (BOS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,879.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $4,879.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 112.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000138 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

