Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

