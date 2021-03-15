Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $153,048.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $153,048.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00048943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.18 or 0.00666122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00072015 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026330 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00035771 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

