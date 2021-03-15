Bounce Token (AUCTION) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.11 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Bounce Token has a market cap of $49.11 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Bounce Token token can currently be bought for $23.57 or 0.00042069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.46 or 0.00454238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00062003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00070809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00575939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bounce Token Token Profile

Bounce Token's genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token's total supply is 2,083,956 tokens.

