Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.48 Million

Analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce $200.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.70 million and the lowest is $200.10 million. BOX posted sales of $183.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $844.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.10 million to $846.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $931.03 million, with estimates ranging from $905.02 million to $954.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

BOX stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,419,300. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in BOX by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BOX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after acquiring an additional 314,436 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in BOX by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

