Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Sells $912,653.82 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BYD stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.88. 869,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $66.62.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.