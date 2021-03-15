Bradley D. Tilden Sells 23,360 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.98. 3,721,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,473,000 after buying an additional 116,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

