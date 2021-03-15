Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,777,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 85,723 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

